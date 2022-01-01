Chicken tenders in Sheridan
Sheridan restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits
Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits
55 N Main, Sheridan
|Chicken Strips
|$7.00
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
847 North Main St, Sheridan
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.49
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request