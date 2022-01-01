Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Sheridan

Sheridan restaurants
Sheridan restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits

55 N Main, Sheridan

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$7.00
More about Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits
Kids Chicken Fingers image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

847 North Main St, Sheridan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.49
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
Chicken Fingers$14.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House

