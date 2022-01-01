Pork chops in Sheridan
Sheridan restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits
Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits
55 N Main, Sheridan
|Pork Chop
|$32.95
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
847 North Main St, Sheridan
|Pork Chop
|$28.95
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter