Steak salad in Sheridan

Sheridan restaurants
Sheridan restaurants that serve steak salad

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

847 North Main St, Sheridan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Steak Out Salad image

 

Just LeDoux It Saloon

122 N Main Street, Sheridan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Out Salad$9.00
Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, or grilled salmon filet on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with Texas toast and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Just LeDoux It Saloon

