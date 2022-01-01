Go
Toast

Sheridan's Frozen Custard - Barry Road

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

6248 NW Barry Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (759 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6248 NW Barry Rd

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Z- Firenza Pizza

No reviews yet

Firenza Pizza - KC, MO

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0259

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Big Shots Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

A neighborhood hangout with fun bar food and snacks. Shoot some pool, play a round of Golden Tee, and play some music on the Jukebox. Don't forget to try the Big Shots Double!

Dominic's Casual Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston