Sheridan's Frozen Custards

At Sheridan's Frozen Custard we have the best custard around. We also have a variety of food menu items. You can enjoy dine-in (after covid19), walk-up window, and a drive-thru. Great custard, great food, and great customer service, how could you beat that? Stop in and see us, we would love to have you!!



ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

5937 SW 29th St • $