Sheridan's Frozen Custards
At Sheridan's Frozen Custard we have the best custard around. We also have a variety of food menu items. You can enjoy dine-in (after covid19), walk-up window, and a drive-thru. Great custard, great food, and great customer service, how could you beat that? Stop in and see us, we would love to have you!!
Location
5937 SW 29th St
Topeka KS
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
