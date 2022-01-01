Go
Sherkaan Indian Street Food

Serving a seasonally rotating menu of Central and South Indian street food, Sherkaan combines the authentic flavors of India with contemporary cooking practices and everyday ingredients.
While our energetic space evokes the feel of old-world, urban India, our hope is that our modern plates and craft cocktails breathe new life into the country's diverse and flavorful cuisine. By removing some of the unfamiliarity associated with Indian food, we hope to create a fun, relaxed environment for all to enjoy.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

65 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)

Popular Items

Okra Fries$8.00
gluten free, vegan. fried matchstick okra, chaat masala, lemon
Tandoori Salmon$13.00
faroe island salmon marinated in yogurt and char grilled to perfection in our tandoor. served with lime and onion
Naan$3.00
classic leavened tandoori flatbread, brushed with ghee
Punjabi Samosa$7.00
dumplings filled with aloo masala (spiced potatoes), peas, served with green and tamarind chutneys
Masala Dosa$12.00
masala aloo, red chutney, coconut chutney, sambar (V+, GF)
Palak Paneer$15.00
creamy spinach gravy, housemade paneer, basmati rice (GF, V) (substitute naan for rice +1)
Gobi Pakora$8.00
chickpea fried cauliflower, sweet yogurt, cranberry habanero chutney (V, GF)
Hakka Noodles$9.00
indo chinese wheat noodles, garlic chili soy, onion, pepper, cabbage. add chicken +3
Garlic Naan$4.00
our tandoori naan stuffed with a generous amount of garlic
Butter Chicken$16.00
our best selling dish! tandoori chicken, tomato, cashew, caramelized onion, cream, cilantro, basmati rice. (sauce contains tree nuts, cannot omit) (GF) (substitute naan for rice +1 )
Location

65 Broadway

New Haven CT

Sunday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
