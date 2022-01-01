Sherman Oaks restaurants you'll love
More about Noodle World Jr.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS
|Popular items
|21. PAD SEE YOU
|$10.99
Chicken, rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, soy sauce.
|3. BEEF PHO
|$9.99
Thin rare steak slices, white onions, green onions, rice stick noodles in beef broth.
|20. PADTHAI
|$11.29
Chicken, shrimp, rice stick noodles, eggs, chives, beansprouts, crushed peanuts.
More about Juice Crafters
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
14550 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|#3 - Mother Earth
|$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
|Green Soul
|$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
|East West
|$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
More about Hank's... a deli of sorts
Hank's... a deli of sorts
13545 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Number 1
|$10.50
fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli
|Number 4
|$11.50
avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli
|Number 3
|$15.00
hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill
More about The Crabby Crab
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Crabby Crab
4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Snow Crab Cluster
|$25.99
1 cluster is between 4- 5 legs comes with your choice of a corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
|1LB Peeled Shrimp
|$18.95
By the pound Tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
|1LB Shrimp Shell On
|$15.95
Head and tail on shrimp by the pound. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
More about Taisho
Taisho
14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|SALMON
|$14.00
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
|Brussels Sprout Chips
|$12.00
More about Ve Station
SALADS • CURRY • NOODLES
Ve Station
14435 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles
|$15.00
Flat Rice noodle/ Jalapeño/ Green Bean/ Kale/ Onion/ Bell Pepper/ Basil/ Chili
|Quinoa Sticks (4pcs)
|$9.50
Fried rolls: Organic Quinoa/ Taro/ Scallion/ Carrot/ Black Mushroom/ Plum Sauce
|Royal Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice Noodle/ Scrambled Tofu/ Bean Sprout/ Scallion/ Ground Peanut/ Homemade Tamarind Sauce
More about Ocado
Ocado
14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
brown sugar, house bacon, balsamic glaze
|O'cado Burger
|$18.00
smoked gouda, house bacon, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, O'cado aioli
|CAESAR WRAP
|$16.00
kale, romaine, jackfruit, house bacon, avocado, spinach tortilla
More about Malama Pono Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Malama Pono Restaurant
13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Tempura Cauliflower
|$14.00
Chili Honey Vinaigrette / Preserved Lemon / Mint (Gluten-free) *contains fish sauce
|Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Crispy Rice (4pcs)
|$14.00
(4 pieces)
Ikura / Pickled Shallots / Scallions
|Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps
|$20.00
Pickled Red Cabbage / Maple Japanese Mustard / “Local Style” Mac Salad / Furikake Rice
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|#7 Enchilada & Taco
|$11.55
Served with two sides of your choice.
|#3 Two Enchiladas
|$11.95
Served with two sides of your choice.
|Hard Shell Beef Taco
|$4.85
hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
More about Petit Trois Le Valley
Petit Trois Le Valley
13705 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Jam, Strawberry Apricot
|$11.00
|Jam, Strawberry
|$12.00
|Jam, Mixed Berry
|$11.00
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
|3 Taco Plate
|$12.25
3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.
|Quesadilla FULL
|$7.95
Flour tortilla filled with our nut & dairy free cheese and grilled to perfection.
More about Iconic Restaurant Series + Hillside Kitchen
Iconic Restaurant Series + Hillside Kitchen
15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Braised Chilean Seabass
|$34.00
White Wine, Shallots, Cherry Tomatoes and Garlic served with Smashed Potatoes and Organic Sautéed Green Beans with Shallots.
Reheating Instructions: In an oven preheated to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Warm for 15 minutes.
|Cornbread (V)
|$5.00
1 Slice
|Pizzette Dinner Package for 3-4 Guests
|$115.00
Your choice of 4 individual sized 7-inch pizzas, 2 Chopped or Arugula & Freekeh Salad and 9 of Nancy's Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies.
No modifications, please. Order will come with easy reheating instructions.
More about Rock N' Pies Pizza Co
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rock N' Pies Pizza Co
12924 Riverside Dr, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|LG Wings
|$14.00
|20" Veggie Pizza
|$23.00
More about Al's Hot Chicken
Al's Hot Chicken
14518 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1
|$9.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
|3 Large chicken tender strips
|$11.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
|THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2
|$17.95
2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
More about La Creme Cafe - Sherman Oaks
La Creme Cafe - Sherman Oaks
14006 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles
More about Home State - Sherman Oaks
Home State - Sherman Oaks
13424 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks,