Burritos in Sherman Oaks

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Cajun Fish Burrito.
|$12.75
Pan fried white fish, chipotle cream, onions, cilantro, tomato, rice, black beans
|Vegetarian Burrito.
|$7.75
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole cheese.
|Asada Burrito Cmbo.
|$15.20
Carne asada, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, tomato, topped with salsa roja & verde.
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Burrito Empanada
|$18.75
Deep Fried Burrito Carnitas, Chile Verde, Shredded Chicken or Beef Monterey Jack Cheese, Spanish Salsa Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream
|Veggie Burrito
|$16.75
Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Vegetarian Spanish Rice, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms Tomato, Red Onion, Vegetarian Spanish Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream
|Special "Oven Style" Burrito
|$18.75
Chicken or Beef, topped with Enchilada Sauce Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Holiday Burrito
|$11.95
Flour tortilla, turkey, roasted veggies, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Fish Burrito Bowl
|$11.95
Battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, chipotle crema and curtido. All the goodness of a burrito without the tortilla.
The Pastor's Grill
4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.65
Deliciously seasoned grilled chicken sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$9.65
Delicious diced pork sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.65
Mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, lettuce, pico de gallo (tomato/onion/cilantro), avocado, wrapped in a flour tortilla.