Burritos in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve burritos

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Fish Burrito.$12.75
Pan fried white fish, chipotle cream, onions, cilantro, tomato, rice, black beans
Vegetarian Burrito.$7.75
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole cheese.
Asada Burrito Cmbo.$15.20
Carne asada, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, tomato, topped with salsa roja & verde.
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Empanada$18.75
Deep Fried Burrito Carnitas, Chile Verde, Shredded Chicken or Beef Monterey Jack Cheese, Spanish Salsa Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Veggie Burrito$16.75
Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Vegetarian Spanish Rice, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms Tomato, Red Onion, Vegetarian Spanish Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Special "Oven Style" Burrito$18.75
Chicken or Beef, topped with Enchilada Sauce Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Holiday Burrito$11.95
Flour tortilla, turkey, roasted veggies, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy.
Carne Asada Burrito$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Fish Burrito Bowl$11.95
Battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, chipotle crema and curtido. All the goodness of a burrito without the tortilla.
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
The Pastor's Grill

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.65
Deliciously seasoned grilled chicken sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Carnitas Burrito$9.65
Delicious diced pork sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito$9.65
Mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, lettuce, pico de gallo (tomato/onion/cilantro), avocado, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about The Pastor's Grill

