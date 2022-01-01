Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Crabby Crab

4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.1 (2013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crabby Cakes$19.95
Four 2 oz 100% king crab lump meat crab cake garnished with a small spring mix salad and red wine onions, chipotle aioli sauce on the side.
More about The Crabby Crab
Taisho image

 

Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd

14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Cake$12.00
More about Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
Main pic

 

Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd

14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butter Cake$12.00
More about Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
Item pic

 

Ocado - Sherman Oaks

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
O'Crab Cakes$13.00
jackfruit, artichoke, faro, onion-poppy seed slaw
Chocolate Cake$10.00
topped with caramel, toasted coconut & almonds
Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake$15.00
More about Ocado - Sherman Oaks
Consumer pic

 

PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd

15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Frozen Lemon Cake$9.95
Frozen lemon cake topped with lemon icing & toasted coconut flakes.
More about PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
Maryland Blue Crab Cakes image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Malama Pono Restaurant

13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Avg 5 (1242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Blue Crab Cakes$20.00
Grain Mustard / Red Pepper Jelly / Celery Slaw
More about Malama Pono Restaurant

