Cake in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve cake
More about The Crabby Crab
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Crabby Crab
4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Crabby Cakes
|$19.95
Four 2 oz 100% king crab lump meat crab cake garnished with a small spring mix salad and red wine onions, chipotle aioli sauce on the side.
More about Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Butter Cake
|$12.00
More about Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Butter Cake
|$12.00
More about Ocado - Sherman Oaks
Ocado - Sherman Oaks
14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|O'Crab Cakes
|$13.00
jackfruit, artichoke, faro, onion-poppy seed slaw
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
topped with caramel, toasted coconut & almonds
|Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake
|$15.00
More about PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Frozen Lemon Cake
|$9.95
Frozen lemon cake topped with lemon icing & toasted coconut flakes.