Carne asada in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Carne Asada Plate
|$35.00
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$12.00
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.85
Carne asada, cilantro, onions, tomato.
|Carne Asada Burrito.
|$11.95
Carne asada, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, tomato, topped with salsa roja & verde.
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada con Enchilada (L)
|$27.00
Flank Steak, Cheese Enchilada Grilled Anaheim Chile, Guacamole, Sour Cream
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$20.00
Marinated Steak, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo
|Carne Asada con Enchilada
|$32.50
Flank Steak, Cheese Enchilada Grilled Anaheim Chile, Guacamole, Sour Cream
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.