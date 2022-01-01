Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve carne asada

Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd

14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Plate$35.00
Carne Asada Tacos$12.00
More about Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$4.85
Carne asada, cilantro, onions, tomato.
Carne Asada Taco.$4.85
carne asada, cilantro, onions, tomato
Carne Asada Burrito.$11.95
Carne asada, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, tomato, topped with salsa roja & verde.
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada con Enchilada (L)$27.00
Flank Steak, Cheese Enchilada Grilled Anaheim Chile, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Carne Asada Burrito$20.00
Marinated Steak, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo
Carne Asada con Enchilada$32.50
Flank Steak, Cheese Enchilada Grilled Anaheim Chile, Guacamole, Sour Cream
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Carne Asada Taco$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.

