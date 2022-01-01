Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve chopped salad

PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd

15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$12.95
(VEGAN/GF) Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, tahini, lemon, and olive oil.
*dressing comes on the side
*protein not included
Side Chopped Salad$5.95
(VEGAN/GF) Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, raw tahini, lemon, and olive oil.
More about PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
Chopped Salad image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Malama Pono Restaurant

13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Avg 5 (1242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$15.00
Farro / Nueske Bacon / Mozzarella / English Peas / Tomato / Yuzu Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
More about Malama Pono Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Taco Salad (L)$18.00
Grilled Chicken Breast or Ground Beef, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce Blend
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

