Chopped salad in Sherman Oaks

PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Chopped Salad
|$12.95
(VEGAN/GF) Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, tahini, lemon, and olive oil.
*dressing comes on the side
*protein not included
|Side Chopped Salad
|$5.95
(VEGAN/GF) Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, raw tahini, lemon, and olive oil.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Malama Pono Restaurant
13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Farro / Nueske Bacon / Mozzarella / English Peas / Tomato / Yuzu Honey Mustard Vinaigrette