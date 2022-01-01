Edamame in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve edamame
More about NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS
|EDAMAME
|$3.99
More about Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Edamame
|$7.00
More about Ve Station - 14435 Ventura Blvd
Ve Station - 14435 Ventura Blvd
14435 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Garlic Edamame
|$9.00
Edamame with Garlic Soy Sauce
|Edamame (GF)
|$7.00
Edamame with Curry Sea Salt