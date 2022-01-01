Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve enchiladas

Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd

14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada$15.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#3 Two Enchiladas.$11.95
Served with two sides of your choice.
#12 Taquitos & Enchilada.$12.60
Served with two sides of your choice.
Side Green Enchilada Sauce.$0.95
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada con Enchilada (L)$27.00
Flank Steak, Cheese Enchilada Grilled Anaheim Chile, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Enchilada Tray$63.00
Lobster Enchiladas$35.00
Lemon Garlic Lobster, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Verde, Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream -
