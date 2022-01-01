Fish tacos in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve fish tacos
Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$13.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.85
Deep fried breaded fish, onions, tomato, cabbage, cheese, chipotle cream.
|Cajun Fish Taco
|$4.85
Pan fried white fish, onions, tomato, cilantro, chipotle cream.
Pan fried white fish, onions, tomato, cilantro, chipotle cream sauce
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Fish Taco
|$3.65
gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*