Fish tacos in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve fish tacos

Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd

14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Taco$4.85
Deep fried breaded fish, onions, tomato, cabbage, cheese, chipotle cream.
Cajun Fish Taco$4.85
Pan fried white fish, onions, tomato, cilantro, chipotle cream.
Cajun Fish Taco.$4.85
Pan fried white fish, onions, tomato, cilantro, chipotle cream sauce
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.65
gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
The Pastor's Grill

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Street-Style Taco Plate (NEW!)$12.99
3 street-sized corn tacos with deliciously grilled house-seasoned swai fish with your choice of rice & beans or green salad.
More about The Pastor's Grill

