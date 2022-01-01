Grilled chicken in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
|$18.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with a choice of 2 sides.
|Grilled Chicken Breast Burger
|$14.95
(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Seasoned grilled chicken breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini, and sweet chili paste.
More about The Pastor's Grill
The Pastor's Grill
4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$12.99
Savory house-seasoned grilled chicken breast with a side of fresh salad, Mexican rice & pinto or black beans, (3) corn tortillas, ranch
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.65
Deliciously seasoned grilled chicken sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Torta
|$9.75
Lightly toasted telera bread, filled with deliciously seasoned chicken, jack cheese, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, & sour cream