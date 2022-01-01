Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve grilled chicken

PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd

15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate$18.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with a choice of 2 sides.
Grilled Chicken Breast Burger$14.95
(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Seasoned grilled chicken breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini, and sweet chili paste.
The Pastor's Grill

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

Grilled Chicken Plate$12.99
Savory house-seasoned grilled chicken breast with a side of fresh salad, Mexican rice & pinto or black beans, (3) corn tortillas, ranch
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.65
Deliciously seasoned grilled chicken sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Torta$9.75
Lightly toasted telera bread, filled with deliciously seasoned chicken, jack cheese, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, & sour cream
