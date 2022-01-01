Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Sherman Oaks

Go
Sherman Oaks restaurants
Toast

Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve hummus

Consumer pic

 

Mizlala Sherman Oaks

4515 Sepulveda Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plate Fish Kebab$19.95
Marinated salmon grilled over coals served with a side of yogurt tzatziki and grilled lemon, grilled onion, roasted anaheim chilies and herb salad. Comes with hummus, pita, and choice of jerusalem salad, mejadra rice, or harira soup.
Plate Pargiyot$18.95
Marinated chicken grilled over coals. Served with grilled onion, roasted anaheim chilies and herb salad. Comes with hummus, pita, and choice of jerusalem salad, mejadra rice, or harira soup.
Jerusalem Salad$3.95
Cucumber, tomato, lemon vinaigrette
More about Mizlala Sherman Oaks
Consumer pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago now in Los Angeles

12924 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Beef$14.95
Thin slices of slowly seasoned roast beef, imported from Chicago, simmering & served au jus on a French roll with your choice of roasted sweet peppers or giardiniera Get it wet, dry or dipped
16" Thin-Cheese BYO$22.95
16" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
Chicago Hot Dog$6.25
A Vienna all-beef frankfurter on a steamed poppy seed bun topped with yellow mustard, bright green relish, fresh chopped onions, juicy red tomato wedges, a kosher-style pickle spear, a couple of spicy sport peppers and finally, a dash of celery salt.
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago now in Los Angeles

Browse other tasty dishes in Sherman Oaks

Salmon

Chili

French Fries

Gyoza

Edamame

Kebabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sherman Oaks to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near Sherman Oaks to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (875 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston