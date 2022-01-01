Hummus in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve hummus
4515 Sepulveda Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Plate Fish Kebab
|$19.95
Marinated salmon grilled over coals served with a side of yogurt tzatziki and grilled lemon, grilled onion, roasted anaheim chilies and herb salad. Comes with hummus, pita, and choice of jerusalem salad, mejadra rice, or harira soup.
|Plate Pargiyot
|$18.95
Marinated chicken grilled over coals. Served with grilled onion, roasted anaheim chilies and herb salad. Comes with hummus, pita, and choice of jerusalem salad, mejadra rice, or harira soup.
|Jerusalem Salad
|$3.95
Cucumber, tomato, lemon vinaigrette
12924 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles
|Italian Beef
|$14.95
Thin slices of slowly seasoned roast beef, imported from Chicago, simmering & served au jus on a French roll with your choice of roasted sweet peppers or giardiniera Get it wet, dry or dipped
|16" Thin-Cheese BYO
|$22.95
16" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
|Chicago Hot Dog
|$6.25
A Vienna all-beef frankfurter on a steamed poppy seed bun topped with yellow mustard, bright green relish, fresh chopped onions, juicy red tomato wedges, a kosher-style pickle spear, a couple of spicy sport peppers and finally, a dash of celery salt.