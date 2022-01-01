Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Sherman Oaks

Go
Sherman Oaks restaurants
Toast

Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Mizlala Sherman Oaks

4515 Sepulveda Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Fish Kebab$19.95
Marinated salmon grilled over coals with yogurt tzatziki & lemon served over lettuce, tomato, cucumber, beets, radish, chickpeas, feta, kalamata olives, za'atar, sumac, herbs, vinaigrette, tahina
More about Mizlala Sherman Oaks
Consumer pic

 

PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd

15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catering - Beef Kebab$120.00
Kebab Burger$14.95
(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed grass fed beef patty on our Black Pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, a pickled lemon paste, Turkish salad (cooked tomatoes & eggplants), and raw tahini. Pickles and pickled cabbage come on the side. Does not come with a fried egg or french fries.
More about PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Sherman Oaks

Gyoza

French Fries

Salmon

Edamame

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sherman Oaks to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near Sherman Oaks to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (560 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (872 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston