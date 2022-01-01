Nachos in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve nachos
Ocado - Sherman Oaks
14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Spicy Nachos
|$17.00
cashew queso, jackfruit, black bean, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime crema
GF*
|Nacho Queso
|$3.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Nachos.
|$0.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with melted Jack cheese, optional choice of protein, beans, & tomato with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
|Nacho Fries.
|$0.00
Fries, optional choice of protein, beans, tomato, & cheese, with chipotle cream & guacamole on the side.
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Nachos Grandisimo
|$15.75
Beef chorizo, monterey jack cheese, spanish sauce, guacamole, sour cream, tortilla chips
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Not Yo' Nachos-Carnitas
|$7.95
|Gordo Nachos (Full)
|$14.95
Our nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac.
|Not Yo' Nachos-Pollo
|$7.95