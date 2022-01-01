Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve nachos

Spicy Nachos image

 

Ocado - Sherman Oaks

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Nachos$17.00
cashew queso, jackfruit, black bean, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime crema
GF*
Nacho Queso$3.00
More about Ocado - Sherman Oaks
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos.$0.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with melted Jack cheese, optional choice of protein, beans, & tomato with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
Nacho Fries.$0.00
Fries, optional choice of protein, beans, tomato, & cheese, with chipotle cream & guacamole on the side.
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos Grandisimo$15.75
Beef chorizo, monterey jack cheese, spanish sauce, guacamole, sour cream, tortilla chips
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Not Yo' Nachos-Carnitas$7.95
Gordo Nachos (Full)$14.95
Our nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac.
Not Yo' Nachos-Pollo$7.95
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
Item pic

 

The Pastor's Grill

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Valley Nachos$9.50
Fresh Housemade Crispy Chips topped with lettuce, shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), and avocado slices drizzled with crema.
More about The Pastor's Grill

