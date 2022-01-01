Salmon in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Crabby Crab
The Crabby Crab
4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Sockeye Salmon
|$18.95
8 oz Sockeye Baked in a aioli glaze. Includes 1 corn, 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.
More about Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|SALMON
|$14.00
|Baked Salmon Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon
|$6.00
More about Umigame Japanese Kitchen
Umigame Japanese Kitchen
13608 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Crispy Gyoza Dumplings
|$7.50
chicken & pork
|Mixed Tempura
|$10.95
assorted vegetable tempura with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura
|California Roll
|$6.95
immitation crab, avocado and cucumber
More about PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Extra Salmon Patty Protein
|$7.00
|Miso Salmon Patty Plate
|$18.95
Ground Miso Salmon patty with a choice of 2 sides.
|Miso Salmon burger
|$14.95
(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed salmon patty on our Black Pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & aioli capers. Pickles and pickled cabbage come on the side.