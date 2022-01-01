Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

The Crabby Crab

4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sockeye Salmon$18.95
8 oz Sockeye Baked in a aioli glaze. Includes 1 corn, 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.
More about The Crabby Crab
Taisho image

 

Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd

14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON$14.00
Baked Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon$6.00
More about Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Umigame Japanese Kitchen

13608 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Gyoza Dumplings$7.50
chicken & pork
Mixed Tempura$10.95
assorted vegetable tempura with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura
California Roll$6.95
immitation crab, avocado and cucumber
More about Umigame Japanese Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd

15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Salmon Patty Protein$7.00
Miso Salmon Patty Plate$18.95
Ground Miso Salmon patty with a choice of 2 sides.
Miso Salmon burger$14.95
(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed salmon patty on our Black Pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & aioli capers. Pickles and pickled cabbage come on the side.
More about PSY Street Kitchen - 15030 Ventura Blvd
Item pic

 

Hillside Kitchen

15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Salmon with Lemon-Herb Matzo Crust Only on April 15$34.00
Roasted Salmon with Lemon-Herb Matzo Crust with thyme, lemon peel, lemon juice and mustard. Serves 2.
More about Hillside Kitchen

