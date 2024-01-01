Street tacos in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve street tacos
Ocado - Sherman Oaks
14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|a la carte STREET TACO (1)
|$6.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|TAQUIZA (4 street tacos).
|$12.50
Four street size tacos of your choice.
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Street Taco Combo
|$25.00
The Pastor's Grill
4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Street-Style Taco Plate (3)
|$10.49
Your choice of meat on (3) street-sized corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion and freshly-made salsa with your choice of rice and beans (pinto or black), or a fresh side salad with house-made ranch dressing, or chips 'n salsa
|Fish Street-Style Taco Plate (NEW!)
|$12.49
3 street-sized corn tacos with deliciously grilled house-seasoned swai fish topped with lettuce and pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato) and a side of thousand island dressing with your choice of rice & beans, or green salad, or chips 'n salsa.