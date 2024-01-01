Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve street tacos

Ocado image

 

Ocado - Sherman Oaks

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
a la carte STREET TACO (1)$6.00
More about Ocado - Sherman Oaks
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TAQUIZA (4 street tacos).$12.50
Four street size tacos of your choice.
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Taco Combo$25.00
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
Item pic

 

The Pastor's Grill

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street-Style Taco Plate (3)$10.49
Your choice of meat on (3) street-sized corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion and freshly-made salsa with your choice of rice and beans (pinto or black), or a fresh side salad with house-made ranch dressing, or chips 'n salsa
Fish Street-Style Taco Plate (NEW!)$12.49
3 street-sized corn tacos with deliciously grilled house-seasoned swai fish topped with lettuce and pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato) and a side of thousand island dressing with your choice of rice & beans, or green salad, or chips 'n salsa.
More about The Pastor's Grill

