Tacos in Sherman Oaks

Taisho image

 

Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd

14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Tacos$14.00
Tuna Tacos$17.00
More about Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
Main pic

 

Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd

14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fish Tacos$13.00
Al Pastor Tacos$9.00
Carnitas Tacos$15.00
More about Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
Street Tacos image

 

Ocado - Sherman Oaks

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAMILY Street Tacos$25.00
Street Tacos$15.00
jackfruit, salsa verde, pico de gallo
GF*
FAMILY Potato Tacos$25.00
More about Ocado - Sherman Oaks
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Taco$4.85
Deep fried breaded fish, onions, tomato, cabbage, cheese, chipotle cream.
Al Pastor Taco$3.95
Rotisserie cooked marinated pork, onions, cilantro.
Hard Shell Veggie Taco$3.25
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tres Tacos Chicos (L)$22.00
Choice of: Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Grilled Chicken Avocado Salsa, Cilantro, Onions, Corn Tortillas
Mini Taco Tray$40.00
Sonora Tacos (L)$22.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole Sour Cream, Flour Shells
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
3 Taco Plate image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Taco Plate$12.25
3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.
Supreme Taco Combo$19.95
Combo includes a 3 taco plate, rice & beans, a churro donut and a small agua fresca.
Pollo Taco$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.

