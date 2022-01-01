Tacos in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve tacos
More about Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Avocado Tacos
|$14.00
|Tuna Tacos
|$17.00
More about Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$13.00
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$9.00
|Carnitas Tacos
|$15.00
More about Ocado - Sherman Oaks
Ocado - Sherman Oaks
14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|FAMILY Street Tacos
|$25.00
|Street Tacos
|$15.00
jackfruit, salsa verde, pico de gallo
GF*
|FAMILY Potato Tacos
|$25.00
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.85
Deep fried breaded fish, onions, tomato, cabbage, cheese, chipotle cream.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.95
Rotisserie cooked marinated pork, onions, cilantro.
|Hard Shell Veggie Taco
|$3.25
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Tres Tacos Chicos (L)
|$22.00
Choice of: Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Grilled Chicken Avocado Salsa, Cilantro, Onions, Corn Tortillas
|Mini Taco Tray
|$40.00
|Sonora Tacos (L)
|$22.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole Sour Cream, Flour Shells
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|3 Taco Plate
|$12.25
3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.
|Supreme Taco Combo
|$19.95
Combo includes a 3 taco plate, rice & beans, a churro donut and a small agua fresca.
|Pollo Taco
|$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.