Taquitos in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve taquitos

Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd

14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taquitos$15.00
More about Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#23 Taquito & Chile Relleno.$13.20
Served with two sides of your choice.
#12 Taquitos & Enchilada.$12.60
Served with two sides of your choice.
Dozen Taquitos.$27.50
Twelve corn tortillas wrapped with choice of shredded chicken breast, shredded beef , or al pastor and deep fried, guacamole (12 oz)
*Al pastor includes chipotle cream & queso fresco
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taquitos con Guacamole (L)$14.75
Shredded beef, corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream.
Black Bean Taquito Plate$14.75
Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Shredded Lettuce Avocado Salsa, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Corn Tortilla
Taquitos de Juan$15.75
Shredded chicken, flour tortilla, creamy red salsa, guacamole, sour cream
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

