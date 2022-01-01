Taquitos in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Chicken Taquitos
|$15.00
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|#23 Taquito & Chile Relleno.
|$13.20
Served with two sides of your choice.
|#12 Taquitos & Enchilada.
|$12.60
Served with two sides of your choice.
|Dozen Taquitos.
|$27.50
Twelve corn tortillas wrapped with choice of shredded chicken breast, shredded beef , or al pastor and deep fried, guacamole (12 oz)
*Al pastor includes chipotle cream & queso fresco
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Taquitos con Guacamole (L)
|$14.75
Shredded beef, corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream.
|Black Bean Taquito Plate
|$14.75
Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Shredded Lettuce Avocado Salsa, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Corn Tortilla
|Taquitos de Juan
|$15.75
Shredded chicken, flour tortilla, creamy red salsa, guacamole, sour cream