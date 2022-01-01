Tostadas in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve tostadas
Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd
14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Tostadas
|$14.00
Ocado - Sherman Oaks
14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Ceviche Tostadas
|$12.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Vegetarian Tostada Salad.
|$7.50
Flat corn tortilla shell, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese.
|Tostada Salad.
|$0.00
Flat corn tortilla shell, choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese.
|Ceviche Tostada.
|$8.25
Flat corn tortilla shell, white fish, tomato, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado.
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Tostada Grande
|$18.75
Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, Lettuce Blend Guacamole, Sour Cream, Corn Tostada
|Tostada Chiquita (L)
|$14.50
Beef Chorizo, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Beets, Parmesan Cheese Casa Vega Vinaigrette, Corn Tostada
|La Concha Tostada
|$18.75
Shredded Chicken or Chile Verde Monterey Jack, Refried Beans, Lettuce Blend Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream Served in a large Flour Shell