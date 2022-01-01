Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve tostadas

Casita - 14015 Ventura Blvd

14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostadas$14.00
Ocado - Sherman Oaks

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche Tostadas$12.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Tostada Salad.$7.50
Flat corn tortilla shell, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese.
Tostada Salad.$0.00
Flat corn tortilla shell, choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese.
Ceviche Tostada.$8.25
Flat corn tortilla shell, white fish, tomato, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado.
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada Grande$18.75
Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, Lettuce Blend Guacamole, Sour Cream, Corn Tostada
Tostada Chiquita (L)$14.50
Beef Chorizo, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Beets, Parmesan Cheese Casa Vega Vinaigrette, Corn Tostada
La Concha Tostada$18.75
Shredded Chicken or Chile Verde Monterey Jack, Refried Beans, Lettuce Blend Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream Served in a large Flour Shell
