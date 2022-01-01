Veggie burritos in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Veggie Burrito
|$16.75
Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Vegetarian Spanish Rice, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms Tomato, Red Onion, Vegetarian Spanish Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream
|Veggie Burrito (L)
|$16.00
Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Vegetarian Spanish Rice, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms Tomato, Red Onion, Vegetarian Spanish Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our seasonal veggies (onions, bell peppers, corn, Mexican squash) wrapped in a flour tortilla.