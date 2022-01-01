Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$16.75
Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Vegetarian Spanish Rice, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms Tomato, Red Onion, Vegetarian Spanish Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Veggie Burrito (L)$16.00
Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Vegetarian Spanish Rice, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms Tomato, Red Onion, Vegetarian Spanish Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our seasonal veggies (onions, bell peppers, corn, Mexican squash) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
The Pastor's Grill

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

Takeout
Veggie Burrito$9.65
Mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, lettuce, pico de gallo (tomato/onion/cilantro), avocado, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about The Pastor's Grill

