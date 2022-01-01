Sherman Oaks restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Sherman Oaks restaurants

Noodle World Jr. image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
21. PAD SEE YOU$10.99
Chicken, rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, soy sauce.
3. BEEF PHO$9.99
Thin rare steak slices, white onions, green onions, rice stick noodles in beef broth.
20. PADTHAI$11.29
Chicken, shrimp, rice stick noodles, eggs, chives, beansprouts, crushed peanuts.
More about Noodle World Jr.
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

14550 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 - Mother Earth$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
East West$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
More about Juice Crafters
Hank's... a deli of sorts image

 

Hank's... a deli of sorts

13545 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Number 1$10.50
fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli
Number 4$11.50
avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli
Number 3$15.00
hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill
More about Hank's... a deli of sorts
The Crabby Crab image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Crabby Crab

4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.1 (2013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snow Crab Cluster$25.99
1 cluster is between 4- 5 legs comes with your choice of a corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Peeled Shrimp$18.95
By the pound Tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Shrimp Shell On$15.95
Head and tail on shrimp by the pound. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
More about The Crabby Crab
Taisho image

 

Taisho

14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON$14.00
Crispy Chicken$14.00
Brussels Sprout Chips$12.00
More about Taisho
Ocado image

 

Ocado

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
brown sugar, house bacon, balsamic glaze
O'cado Burger$18.00
smoked gouda, house bacon, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, O'cado aioli
CAESAR WRAP$16.00
kale, romaine, jackfruit, house bacon, avocado, spinach tortilla
More about Ocado
Malama Pono Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Malama Pono Restaurant

13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Avg 5 (1242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tempura Cauliflower$14.00
Chili Honey Vinaigrette / Preserved Lemon / Mint (Gluten-free) *contains fish sauce
Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Crispy Rice (4pcs)$14.00
(4 pieces)
Ikura / Pickled Shallots / Scallions
Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps$20.00
Pickled Red Cabbage / Maple Japanese Mustard / “Local Style” Mac Salad / Furikake Rice
More about Malama Pono Restaurant
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#7 Enchilada & Taco$11.55
Served with two sides of your choice.
#3 Two Enchiladas$11.95
Served with two sides of your choice.
Hard Shell Beef Taco$4.85
hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Petit Trois Le Valley image

 

Petit Trois Le Valley

13705 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jam, Strawberry Apricot$11.00
Jam, Strawberry$12.00
Jam, Mixed Berry$11.00
More about Petit Trois Le Valley
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
3 Taco Plate$12.25
3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.
Quesadilla FULL$7.95
Flour tortilla filled with our nut & dairy free cheese and grilled to perfection.
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
Iconic Restaurant Series + Hillside Kitchen image

 

Iconic Restaurant Series + Hillside Kitchen

15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Chilean Seabass$34.00
White Wine, Shallots, Cherry Tomatoes and Garlic served with Smashed Potatoes and Organic Sautéed Green Beans with Shallots.
Reheating Instructions: In an oven preheated to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Warm for 15 minutes.
Cornbread (V)$5.00
1 Slice
Pizzette Dinner Package for 3-4 Guests$115.00
Your choice of 4 individual sized 7-inch pizzas, 2 Chopped or Arugula & Freekeh Salad and 9 of Nancy's Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies.
No modifications, please. Order will come with easy reheating instructions.
More about Iconic Restaurant Series + Hillside Kitchen
Al's Hot Chicken image

 

Al's Hot Chicken

14518 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1$9.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
3 Large chicken tender strips$11.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2$17.95
2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
More about Al's Hot Chicken

