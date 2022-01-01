Sherman Oaks bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Sherman Oaks

The Crabby Crab image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Crabby Crab

4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.1 (2013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snow Crab Cluster$25.99
1 cluster is between 4- 5 legs comes with your choice of a corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Peeled Shrimp$18.95
By the pound Tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Shrimp Shell On$15.95
Head and tail on shrimp by the pound. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
More about The Crabby Crab
Taisho image

 

Taisho

14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON$14.00
Crispy Chicken$14.00
Brussels Sprout Chips$12.00
More about Taisho
Ocado image

 

Ocado

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
brown sugar, house bacon, balsamic glaze
O'cado Burger$18.00
smoked gouda, house bacon, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, O'cado aioli
CAESAR WRAP$16.00
kale, romaine, jackfruit, house bacon, avocado, spinach tortilla
More about Ocado

