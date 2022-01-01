Sherman Oaks breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Sherman Oaks

Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

14550 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 - Mother Earth$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
East West$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
Hank's... a deli of sorts image

 

Hank's... a deli of sorts

13545 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Number 1$10.50
fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli
Number 4$11.50
avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli
Number 3$15.00
hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#7 Enchilada & Taco$11.55
Served with two sides of your choice.
#3 Two Enchiladas$11.95
Served with two sides of your choice.
Hard Shell Beef Taco$4.85
hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Petit Trois Le Valley image

 

Petit Trois Le Valley

13705 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jam, Strawberry Apricot$11.00
Jam, Strawberry$12.00
Jam, Mixed Berry$11.00
Al's Hot Chicken image

 

Al's Hot Chicken

14518 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1$9.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
3 Large chicken tender strips$11.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2$17.95
2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
