Sherman Oaks breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Sherman Oaks
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
14550 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|#3 - Mother Earth
|$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
|Green Soul
|$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
|East West
|$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
Hank's... a deli of sorts
13545 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Number 1
|$10.50
fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli
|Number 4
|$11.50
avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli
|Number 3
|$15.00
hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|#7 Enchilada & Taco
|$11.55
Served with two sides of your choice.
|#3 Two Enchiladas
|$11.95
Served with two sides of your choice.
|Hard Shell Beef Taco
|$4.85
hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Petit Trois Le Valley
13705 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Jam, Strawberry Apricot
|$11.00
|Jam, Strawberry
|$12.00
|Jam, Mixed Berry
|$11.00
Al's Hot Chicken
14518 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1
|$9.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
|3 Large chicken tender strips
|$11.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
|THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2
|$17.95
2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce