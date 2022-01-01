Sherman Oaks vegan restaurants you'll love

Juice Crafters

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

14550 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 - Mother Earth$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
East West$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
Ocado

 

Ocado

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
brown sugar, house bacon, balsamic glaze
O'cado Burger$18.00
smoked gouda, house bacon, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, O'cado aioli
CAESAR WRAP$16.00
kale, romaine, jackfruit, house bacon, avocado, spinach tortilla
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

TACOS

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
3 Taco Plate$12.25
3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.
Quesadilla FULL$7.95
Flour tortilla filled with our nut & dairy free cheese and grilled to perfection.
Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Tacos

Caesar Salad

