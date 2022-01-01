Sherman Oaks vegan restaurants you'll love
Must-try vegan restaurants in Sherman Oaks
More about Juice Crafters
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
14550 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|#3 - Mother Earth
|$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
|Green Soul
|$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
|East West
|$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
More about Ocado
Ocado
14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
brown sugar, house bacon, balsamic glaze
|O'cado Burger
|$18.00
smoked gouda, house bacon, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, O'cado aioli
|CAESAR WRAP
|$16.00
kale, romaine, jackfruit, house bacon, avocado, spinach tortilla
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
|3 Taco Plate
|$12.25
3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.
|Quesadilla FULL
|$7.95
Flour tortilla filled with our nut & dairy free cheese and grilled to perfection.