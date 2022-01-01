Beef stew in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Noodle World Jr.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS
|8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN
|$10.99
Stewed beef, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in spicy Tonkotsu pork broth.
More about Hillside Kitchen
Hillside Kitchen
15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Ropa Vieja Plato (Cuban-style Stewed Beef)
|$24.00
A traditional Cuban meal! Cuban-style stewed beef with bell pepper, onion, olive, tomato sauce, and Spanish seasonings served with steamed jasmine rice, Cuban-style black beans, and maduros (sweet, fried plantain).