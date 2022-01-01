Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve beef stew

RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN$10.99
Stewed beef, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in spicy Tonkotsu pork broth.
More about Noodle World Jr.
Hillside Kitchen

15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ropa Vieja Plato (Cuban-style Stewed Beef)$24.00
A traditional Cuban meal! Cuban-style stewed beef with bell pepper, onion, olive, tomato sauce, and Spanish seasonings served with steamed jasmine rice, Cuban-style black beans, and maduros (sweet, fried plantain).
More about Hillside Kitchen

