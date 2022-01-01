Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve cake

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Crabby Crab

4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.1 (2013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crabby Cakes$18.95
Four 2 oz 100% king crab lump meat crab cake garnished with a small spring mix salad and red wine onions, chipotle aioli sauce on the side.
Taisho

14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Cake$12.00
Ocado

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
O'Crab Cakes$13.00
jackfruit, artichoke, faro, onion-poppy seed slaw
Chocolate Cake$10.00
topped with caramel, toasted coconut & almonds
SEAFOOD • SALADS

Malama Pono Restaurant

13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Avg 5 (1242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Blue Crab Cakes$20.00
Grain Mustard / Red Pepper Jelly / Celery Slaw
Hillside Kitchen

15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mille Crepes Cake$16.00
A chocolate version of our signature Mille Crêpes. Count and you’ll find no less than twenty paper-thin handmade chocolate crêpes, each one rich in cocoa and complete with lacy edges. Layers are alternated with chocolate pastry cream and a delicate caramelized surface.
Tres Leches Cake Loaf$24.00
A guest favorite! Sponge cake heavily-soaked with Rosa's original Tres Leches (condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream, and a touch of brandy) and finished with whipped cream. Serves 4.
Suzie Cake's Flourless Chocolate Cake$60.00
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. 9"
