Cake in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Crabby Crab
4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Crabby Cakes
|$18.95
Four 2 oz 100% king crab lump meat crab cake garnished with a small spring mix salad and red wine onions, chipotle aioli sauce on the side.
Ocado
14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|O'Crab Cakes
|$13.00
jackfruit, artichoke, faro, onion-poppy seed slaw
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
topped with caramel, toasted coconut & almonds
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Malama Pono Restaurant
13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Maryland Blue Crab Cakes
|$20.00
Grain Mustard / Red Pepper Jelly / Celery Slaw
Hillside Kitchen
15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Chocolate Mille Crepes Cake
|$16.00
A chocolate version of our signature Mille Crêpes. Count and you’ll find no less than twenty paper-thin handmade chocolate crêpes, each one rich in cocoa and complete with lacy edges. Layers are alternated with chocolate pastry cream and a delicate caramelized surface.
|Tres Leches Cake Loaf
|$24.00
A guest favorite! Sponge cake heavily-soaked with Rosa's original Tres Leches (condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream, and a touch of brandy) and finished with whipped cream. Serves 4.
|Suzie Cake's Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$60.00
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. 9"