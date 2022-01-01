Carne asada in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve carne asada
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.95
Carne Asada, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile, Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde
|Carne Asada con Huevos.
|$17.50
Tender steak, two eggs, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.85
Carne asada, cilantro, onions, tomato.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$1.95
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.