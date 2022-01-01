Carne asada in Sherman Oaks

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$11.95
Carne Asada, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile, Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde
Carne Asada con Huevos.$17.50
Tender steak, two eggs, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
Carne Asada Taco$4.85
Carne asada, cilantro, onions, tomato.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Carne Asada Taco$1.95
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
