Chicken salad in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve chicken salad

RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
55. CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD$10.59
50. CHICKEN SATAY SALAD$10.59
Hank's... a deli of sorts

13545 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemony Chicken Salad$6.50
duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions
Hillside Kitchen

15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wolfgang Puck's Chinois on Main Chinese Chicken Salad$24.00
Chef Wolfgang Puck created this signature Chinois Chicken Salad for his Santa Monica restaurant, Chinois, which opened in 1983 and specializes in Chinese-French fusion cuisine. It remains one of his most popular dishes and highly-requested recipes.
Grilled Chicken Cilantro Caesar Salad$22.00
New Recipe! Iceberg lettuce, Tuscan kale, grilled, marinated, free-range Jidori® chicken breast, cotija cheese, roasted pepitas, crushed Mariquitas, and house-made French baguette croutons. Served with a tangy, Cilantro Caesar dressing.
La Scala's GRILLED CHICKEN CHOP SALAD (no salami)$32.00
Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Leon Dressing.
No modifications, please
Al's Hot Chicken

14518 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.99
