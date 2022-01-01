Chicken salad in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Noodle World Jr.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS
|55. CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.59
|50. CHICKEN SATAY SALAD
|$10.59
More about Hank's... a deli of sorts
Hank's... a deli of sorts
13545 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Lemony Chicken Salad
|$6.50
duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions
More about Hillside Kitchen
Hillside Kitchen
15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Wolfgang Puck's Chinois on Main Chinese Chicken Salad
|$24.00
Chef Wolfgang Puck created this signature Chinois Chicken Salad for his Santa Monica restaurant, Chinois, which opened in 1983 and specializes in Chinese-French fusion cuisine. It remains one of his most popular dishes and highly-requested recipes.
|Grilled Chicken Cilantro Caesar Salad
|$22.00
New Recipe! Iceberg lettuce, Tuscan kale, grilled, marinated, free-range Jidori® chicken breast, cotija cheese, roasted pepitas, crushed Mariquitas, and house-made French baguette croutons. Served with a tangy, Cilantro Caesar dressing.
|La Scala's GRILLED CHICKEN CHOP SALAD (no salami)
|$32.00
Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Leon Dressing.
No modifications, please