Chocolate cake in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Ocado

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$10.00
topped with caramel, toasted coconut & almonds
More about Ocado
Hillside Kitchen

15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mille Crepes Cake$16.00
A chocolate version of our signature Mille Crêpes. Count and you’ll find no less than twenty paper-thin handmade chocolate crêpes, each one rich in cocoa and complete with lacy edges. Layers are alternated with chocolate pastry cream and a delicate caramelized surface.
Suzie Cake's Flourless Chocolate Cake$60.00
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. 9"
Flourless Chocolate Cake$16.00
A luxurious and gluten-free treat, Lady M’s Flourless Chocolate Cake features a sunken top lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Moist with a fine crumb interior and rich on the chocolate, this one is perfect at room temperature but heavenly when served warm.
More about Hillside Kitchen

