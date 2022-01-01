Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Sherman Oaks
/
Sherman Oaks
/
Sherman Oaks
/
Coleslaw
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve coleslaw
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Crabby Crab
4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.1
(2013 reviews)
Coleslaw
$4.95
More about The Crabby Crab
Al's Hot Chicken
14518 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$4.95
More about Al's Hot Chicken
Browse other tasty dishes in Sherman Oaks
Quesadillas
Edamame
Veggie Tacos
Fish Burritos
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Bean Burritos
Crispy Chicken
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston