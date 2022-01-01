Crispy chicken in Sherman Oaks

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Taisho
14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken
$14.00
More about Taisho
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Malama Pono Restaurant
13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Avg 5
(1242 reviews)
Spicy Garlic Crispy Chicken
$16.00
Drumettes & Wings (4 pieces) / Fresh Garlic / Calabrian Chili / Parmesan / Celery Slaw
More about Malama Pono Restaurant
