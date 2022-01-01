Fried rice in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve fried rice
NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS
|32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$11.49
Thai fried rice with shrimp, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.
|32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$9.99
Thai fried rice with chicken, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.
|33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$10.99
Thai fried rice with chicken, shrimp, cashews, raisins, pineapple chunks.
Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$21.00
|Fried Rice
|$16.00