Fried rice in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve fried rice

NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS

14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS

Takeout
32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE$11.49
Thai fried rice with shrimp, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.
32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE$9.99
Thai fried rice with chicken, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.
33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$10.99
Thai fried rice with chicken, shrimp, cashews, raisins, pineapple chunks.
Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd

14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Fried Rice$21.00
Fried Rice$16.00
Hillside Kitchen

15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Takeout
Side of Vegetable Fried Rice$5.00
