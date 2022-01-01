Tacos in Sherman Oaks

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
#1 Two Tacos$11.15
Served with two sides of your choice.
Hard Shell Beef Taco$4.85
hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Hard Shell Chicken Taco$3.95
hard shell taco with shredded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
3 Taco Plate$12.25
3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.
Fish Taco$3.65
gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro.
Carne Asada Taco$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
