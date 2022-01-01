Tacos in Sherman Oaks
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|#1 Two Tacos
|$11.15
Served with two sides of your choice.
|Hard Shell Beef Taco
|$4.85
hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
|Hard Shell Chicken Taco
|$3.95
hard shell taco with shredded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|3 Taco Plate
|$12.25
3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.
|Fish Taco
|$3.65
gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.25
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.