Sherman Street Beer Company
Hand crafted beer and good food in a casual, vibrant, and fun atmosphere.
1825 E Tremont St
Location
Allentown PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
