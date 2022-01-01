Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sherman

Go
Sherman restaurants
Toast

Sherman restaurants that serve cake

Super Shack - Sherman image

 

Super Shack - Sherman

4817 Texoma Parkway, Sherman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate cake$7.99
Carrot Cake$7.99
Crab Cake$6.99
More about Super Shack - Sherman
Item pic

 

903 Brewers

1718 S ELM ST, Sherman

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake Is For Closers Stout$8.99
Close the deal (or just the day!) with this stout inspired by scrumptious coffee cake. Our imperial stout is loaded with flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and coffee. The results is a rich but balanced beer with bold coffee roast, sweet supporting layers and intriguing spice.
Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans.
Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
More about 903 Brewers

