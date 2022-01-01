Cake in Sherman

Close the deal (or just the day!) with this stout inspired by scrumptious coffee cake. Our imperial stout is loaded with flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and coffee. The results is a rich but balanced beer with bold coffee roast, sweet supporting layers and intriguing spice.

Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans.

Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

