Cake in Sherman
Sherman restaurants that serve cake
More about Super Shack - Sherman
Super Shack - Sherman
4817 Texoma Parkway, Sherman
|Chocolate cake
|$7.99
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
|Crab Cake
|$6.99
More about 903 Brewers
903 Brewers
1718 S ELM ST, Sherman
|Coffee Cake Is For Closers Stout
|$8.99
Close the deal (or just the day!) with this stout inspired by scrumptious coffee cake. Our imperial stout is loaded with flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and coffee. The results is a rich but balanced beer with bold coffee roast, sweet supporting layers and intriguing spice.
Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans.
Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.