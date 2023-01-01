Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Sherman
/
Sherman
/
Tacos
Sherman restaurants that serve tacos
Super Shack - Sherman
4817 Texoma Parkway, Sherman
No reviews yet
Birria Taco (Each)
$3.99
Fajita Tacos
$17.99
Tilapia Tacos
$13.99
More about Super Shack - Sherman
903 Brewers - 1718 S Elm St
1718 S ELM ST, Sherman
Avg 4.5
(57 reviews)
Birria Tacos
$12.00
More about 903 Brewers - 1718 S Elm St
