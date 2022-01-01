Go
Email unit303ummssherman@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

55 North Lake Ave.

Popular Items

E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
LARGE SOUP$3.25
INDIVIDUAL PIZZA
Individual 12" Cheese Pizza. Additional Toppings available.
TROPICANA JUICE$2.29
20oz SMARTWATER$2.19
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
SMALL SOUP$2.85
Location

Worcester MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
