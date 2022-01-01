NexDine
Email unit303ummssherman@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Location
55 North Lake Ave.
Worcester MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Atlantic Poké
Atlantic Poké is a new food concept serving all the great flavors you have grown to love from eating sushi, in a build your own bowl format.
Worcester Detachement Marine Corps League
Members club. Visitors welcome. Become a member today! Function hall available for rental.
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
Come in and enjoy!
Pho Sure Shrewsbury
Welcome to Shrewsbury's first and only authentic Vietnamese restaurant. If you're looking for a unique dining experience to send your taste buds on a far east escape, Pho Sure is the place for you. We are conveniently located on Route 9 in the White City Plaza, between Dunkin Donuts and Planet Fitness.