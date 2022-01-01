Go
Toast

Sherman's Taphouse

Come enjoy our Gastropub! We are Kid Friendly. Park on the road or in any of the free parking lots around Center Street

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

25 Center St • $$

Avg 4.5 (255 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$3.29
Classic Burger$14.00
BYOBurger$12.49
Turkey Burger$15.00
Fried Cauliflower$11.95
Chicken Poppers$13.95
Chicken Wings
Chicken Club Sand$14.95
Pick Three Tacos$14.50
Quesadilla$11.95
Large flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, caramelized onions and your choice of, pulled chicken, chorizo, pulled pork or seasoned beef. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with sour cream and salsa.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

25 Center St

Southington CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mix Fine Cakes and Pastries

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flair Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Family-owned and operated restaurant, priding itself in using the freshest ingredients, creating everything from scratch, and giving the best experience possible to our customers.

The Manhattan Southington

No reviews yet

Southington CT’s Speakeasy themed restaurant and bar with a post prohibition era vibe for the mature crowd. Featuring live entertainment, great drinks, and even greater food. Our restaurant is located in 16 Eden Ave Southington, CT. You can come by our restaurant and reserve a table or call us!

Masago Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston