Go
Sherman's Taphouse imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers

Sherman's Taphouse

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

255 Reviews

$$

25 Center St

Southington, CT 06489

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

25 Center St, Southington CT 06489

Directions

Gallery

Sherman's Taphouse image
Sherman's Taphouse image
Sherman's Taphouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
28 West Main ST Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Que Whiskey Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
Southington CT, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Plan B - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
20 Spring Street Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale
orange star4.5 • 936
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Milldale, CT 06467
View restaurantnext
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plainville
orange starNo Reviews
24 Whiting Street Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Coles Road Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
817 Farmington Ave Berlin, CT 06037
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Southington

Craft Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 809
1244 Meriden Ave Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Kizl's Family Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 770
2014 West St SOUTHINGTON, CT 06489
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Southington

Plantsville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sherman's Taphouse

orange star4.5 • 255 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston