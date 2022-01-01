Go
Toast

Sherpa Grill Indian Nepali Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

908 8th Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1223 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Naan$1.99
Popular Indian-style fluffy bread of fine flour
Masala
Garlic & Cheese$4.99
Naan bread topped with freshly chopped garlic , cilantro and cheese
Biryani
Makhani
Cheese Naan$3.99
Naan filled with cheese
Vindaloo
Vegetable Samosa$4.99
Crispy pastry shell stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and peas.
Garlic Naan$2.99
Naan bread topped with freshly chopped garlic and cilantro
Saag Paneer$11.99

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

908 8th Ave

Greeley CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aunt Helen's Coffee House

No reviews yet

Quick Service Coffeeshop and Cafe

Luna's Tacos & Tequila

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cubetas

No reviews yet

Located in the Greeley downtown area we are excited to open our doors May 2021! Join us during happy hour, the next UFC fight, Sunday night Football or any major sporting event!

El Riconcito Salvadoreno Restaurante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston