Go
Toast

Sherrill New York Pizzeria

Here at Sherrill New York Pizzeria, there are three concepts that built our foundation:
Family, consistency, and PIZZA.

Since its beginning in 1982, we have been family owned and operated. Originated by the Lazio Family, Frank, Eleonora and Salvatore. The Lazios successfully built and ran the business for 20 years.

Since 2002, The Krawiec family has been committed to serving Sherrill with quality ingredients and service. For 33 years, our pizza has been made with the recipe Frank originally brought over from Sicily. To this day we use only the freshest ingredients to make our signature sauce.

Pizza is our passion, we hope you enjoy our pizza as much as we enjoy making it for you!

PIZZA

125 East Seneca Street • $

Avg 4 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

8oz Sauce$1.75
Large Pizza & 20 Wings Special$41.50
Large Pizza & Boneless Wings Special$23.85
Boneless Wings$10.00
Garlic Knots$5.95
Small 12 Inch$11.95
Medium 14 Inch$14.50
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$10.50
Calzone$11.50
Large 16 Inch$15.85
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

125 East Seneca Street

Sherrill NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Black Stallion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

superofficial

No reviews yet

We look forward to serving you exquisite coffee, tea and small eats!

King Pin Lanes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crust Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston