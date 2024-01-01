Sherrills Ford restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sherrills Ford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Sherrills Ford restaurants

Main pic

 

Neighbors 828 Artisan Kitchen

3861 Terrell Park Drive, Sherrills Ford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan Knots$12.00
Knots made from our house-made pizza dough topped with our signature Parmesan herb blend and garlic butter
Asiago Chicken$21.00
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, and Asiago cream sauce on top of penne pasta
Chicken Parm$19.00
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast covered with our homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheeses, finished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan
Joey's of Sherrills Ford image

 

Joey's of Sherrills Ford

7600 E. NC HWY 150., Sherrills Ford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rodeo Burger$15.00
bacon, mixed cheeses & bbq sauce topped with onion rings
JoJo Bread$13.00
the ultimate cheese bread with garlic, mozzarella cheese & buttery parmesan
1/2lb Burger$12.00
hand-pattied 1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on brioche
Main pic

 

Anntony's at The Landing - 4491 Slanting Bridge Road

4491 Slanting Bridge Road, Sherrills Ford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
