Sherrills Ford restaurants you'll love
Sherrills Ford's top cuisines
Must-try Sherrills Ford restaurants
More about Neighbors 828 Artisan Kitchen
Neighbors 828 Artisan Kitchen
3861 Terrell Park Drive, Sherrills Ford
|Popular items
|Parmesan Knots
|$12.00
Knots made from our house-made pizza dough topped with our signature Parmesan herb blend and garlic butter
|Asiago Chicken
|$21.00
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, and Asiago cream sauce on top of penne pasta
|Chicken Parm
|$19.00
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast covered with our homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheeses, finished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan
More about Joey's of Sherrills Ford
Joey's of Sherrills Ford
7600 E. NC HWY 150., Sherrills Ford
|Popular items
|Rodeo Burger
|$15.00
bacon, mixed cheeses & bbq sauce topped with onion rings
|JoJo Bread
|$13.00
the ultimate cheese bread with garlic, mozzarella cheese & buttery parmesan
|1/2lb Burger
|$12.00
hand-pattied 1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on brioche