Sherri's Come Along Inn

Enjoy food that is fresher than the cook at Sherri's Come Along Inn!
Be part of history and embrace the reopening of a once revered and now a nostalgic hometown Pub! Here, you can help re-live what every local remembers as a great place to be, where you can have fun, and enjoy great food we're confident you will love. A newly renovated look and feel with a brand new kitchen in an owner-operated Pub/Tavern serving simple, made-from-scratch food. A unique concept in Coventry with simple yet delicious Pub food you can't get just anywhere. Come try the daily "specials" menu which aims to keep it fresh so you can enjoy it time and time again. Come be part of our family!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

402 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Mac and Cheese$15.95
House made cheese sauce makes it a creamy, hearty macaroni and cheese with a buttery bread crumb topping.
Philly CheeseSteak$14.25
Not your ordinary cheese steak! Our Philly cheese steak is packed with flavor using quality beef, layered with cheeses and sauteed onions and placed on a sub roll. Served with tasty fries.
Pasta & Meatballs$16.25
Regular: 2 Meatballs, 1/2 lb. Pasta
Family: 10 Meatballs, 2 lb. Pasta, Qt Sauce
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner$18.95
Fresh made corned beef brisket sliced and stacked with carrots, potatoes and cabbage.
Veal Parm Dinner$22.95
Tender, delicious Veal hand pounded in house, breaded and fried golden brown, topped with Cheese and Sherri's Signature Sauce. Served over choice of pasta.
Linguini and Chopped Clams$16.95
Clams in the shell sauteed in garlic butter and wine and tossed with linguine. Also available with red tomato and garlic base for a Manhattan style. Delicious & classic New England seafood dish.
Jumbo Crispy Chicken Fingers$11.95
Eggplant Parm Dinner$16.49
Delicious, healthy eggplant breadded and lightly fried topped with melted cheese and Sherri's signature tomato gravy. Served over a bed of pasta.
Stuffed Quahogs$3.75
A RI Classic that is the best in RI! Right here at Sherri's you can get authentic Stuffies made fresh in house a bread and clam stuffing that's cooked golden brown and served heaping in a half clam shell.
Fish and Chips$15.95
Fish, french fries, coleslaw (Fri, Sat Only)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

402 Washington St

Coventry RI

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

