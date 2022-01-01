Sherry's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
3376 Kensington Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3376 Kensington Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kensington Pub/Backyard
All food made fresh to order. Authentic Pizza. Best Pub food in Philly!
Saporous Creations
Come in and enjoy!
Gaul & Co. Malthouse Port Richmond
Come on and enjoy!
SWIFT JUICE
Come in and enjoy!