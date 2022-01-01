Sherry's Soda Shoppe - The Hill
An old fashioned soda shoppe specializing in ice cream, sodas, sammies, and floats.
1087 13th Street
Location
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
