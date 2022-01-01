Sherry's Soda Shoppe - Five Points
An old fashioned soda shoppe specializing in ice cream, sodas, sammies, and floats.
2716 Welton St
Popular Items
Location
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
