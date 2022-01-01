Go
Toast

Sherry's Soda Shoppe - Five Points

An old fashioned soda shoppe specializing in ice cream, sodas, sammies, and floats.

2716 Welton St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Valentine's BYO Mini Ice Cream Cake! (feeds 2 ppl)$18.00
Treat Yourself this Valentine's / Galentine's Day!
Cakes are 4" in diameter - perfect cake for two!
*************************
Custom Messaging NOT AVAILABLE on Valentine's Day Mini Ice Cream Cakes **Orders for Valentine's Day must be placed by Thursday 2/10!**
Lil' Sammie$3.50
Pint$7.00
See full menu

Location

2716 Welton St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rye Society Denver

No reviews yet

We offer the best of traditional Jewish comfort food!

Dio Mio

No reviews yet

Hand made pasta, seasonal ingredients, good vibes

Noble Riot

No reviews yet

About
A modern wine bar that tells the story of the farmer, winemaker, and nature. You should know what you’re putting your mouth.
Principles Not Plonk.

Tammens Fish Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston